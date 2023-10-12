HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to their social media page, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office has launched Prepared Live in their 9-1-1 dispatch center.

The software allows the center to livestream, receive multimedia, and receive locations from mobile callers in real-time. Police officials say this will improve their ability to quickly and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community.

Officials say that participation in video during a call is completely voluntary and consent of the caller is needed. If the caller agrees, they will receive a livestream link over text that they can use to go live. Officials want to emphasize that the video call function doesn’t provide dispatch with access to the contents or settings of the caller’s phone.

You can find out more about Prepared Live here.