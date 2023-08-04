HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction on a coal-to-diesel refinery in northern Spencer County has been officially stopped, for now.

According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Riverview Energy’s construction permit for the planned facility in Dale is no longer valid. Officials say this is due to no visible construction work taking place since June of last year.

Riverview Energy will have until August 19 to challenge this decision, otherwise, they will have to apply for a new permit.