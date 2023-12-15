HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the suspects in a series of vandalism reports along County Road 25 West and South Street in Rockport.

Officials say they received these reports on December 3, with multiple callers reporting damage. In total, police say that eleven car windows, two house windows and two mailboxes were damaged. Authorities say the damage to the windows appears to have been done with a small caliber weapon such as a pellet gun.

Image courtesy: Spencer County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says that with the help of home security cameras and Flock cameras, two juvenile male suspects on a 4-wheeler were identified as the perpetrators and the case is currently being resolved.