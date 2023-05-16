HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of an ATM.

According to a news release, the theft occurred at the Patriot Station located in Mariah Hill at 1 a.m. on May 10.

Officials are asking for the public’s help with identifying a person of interest. Descriptions include tattoos on both hands, right side of his face below the eye, between the eyes and on the forehead near the hairline.

If anyone has any knowledge, contact Detective Ron Harper or Lt. Ryan Parsley at 812-649-2286.