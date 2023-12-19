SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT)- Spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear, or in this case, information on attractions in America’s Christmas Hometown. The Spencer County Visitors Bureau recently moved to a former Fifth Third Bank building.

“Santa brought us a new address,” says Melissa Arnold, the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Executive Director.

The bureau is now located at 25 West Christmas Boulevard. It used to be in Kringle Place, next to the Santa Claus Christmas Store. While here, staff say they felt hidden and not accessible to visitors. Now, a decade later, it is much easier for visitors to find.

“It just seemed like the obvious place to start in the world of Santa Claus, Indiana. We had no idea where to go and decided to come here and find out,” says Daniel Norman.

Daniel Norman moved to Columbus, Indiana from England. He decided to check out America’s Christmas Hometown while his parents are visiting from England.

“It is great coming to somewhere like this. We can actually go back home and say we have been to Santa Claus, Indiana,” says Hazel, Norman’s mom.

The bureau’s new location opened in November. It currently has sitting areas, Christmas photo ops, and a table full of visitor of information. Arnold says this is only part of her vision.

“We want to give people a taste of Spencer County and spread them out to all of the area. We hope to give visitors a place to stop by when they get into town, and catch their bearings when they get into town,” Arnold says.

Arnold hopes to make visitor information accessible 24/7. She hopes to start major renovations in January.