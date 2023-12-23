HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The victim in a fatal crash in Spencer County has been identified.

According to the Spencer County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Bennie J. Osborne, 52, of Rockport, Indiana.

The office states Osborne’s vehicle left the road, struck a tree then caught on fire. The office also states this happened early Saturday morning at about 2 a.m. on State Road 66 between Grandview and Tell City.

The office says the family has been notified and autopsy results are pending.

The office also says Spencer County Emergency Ambulance Service, Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, New Boston Fire Department and Spencer County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.