HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Lincoln State Park is hosting a hike that will inform people about which plants in the wild are edible.

Park officials say the hike will go for about a ¼ mile along Lake Lincoln, and the hike will take 45 minutes to an hour. The event will start at the Nature Center on September 29 at 9 a.m.

An official with the park explained the event as follows: “We talk about foraging wild edibles, especially as it relates to Abraham Lincoln and Katniss Everdeen. We try some of the edible plants as we go.”

The gate fee applies to $7 for in-state visitors, $9 for out-of-state visitors, or an annual pass. Officials say no pre-registration is required, and wearing walking shoes is recommended.