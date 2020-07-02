Splashin’ Safari opens Saturday with Cheetah Chase debut

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Holiday World’s Splashin’ Safari opens on Saturday and will debut Cheetah Chase, the world’s first launched water coaster.

Instead of using magnetism like the other water coasters, Cheetah Chase uses water jets to send you up and away. The launch alone uses 8-thousand gallons of water a minute to send you through the 17-hundred feet of track.



“Here you have water pushing you uphill which is going to be very different and you get to start with a nice flat section that propels you forward before you even start going uphill. It’s a ton of fun and you get to feel the water rushing over you as you go. It’s such fun,” said Leah Koch.

Cheetah Chase is perfect for the hot summer days as the water stays stored in the cooler underground tanks.

Additionally, Holiday World announced changes on Thursday including the cancellation of one of the biggest events at the park: Happy Halloween Weekends.



Park hours have also been changed, so if you’ve purchased a ticket, go to the Holiday World website to make sure your ticket still works for the time you prefer.

Splashin’ Safari will also stay open two additional weekends than originally planned.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)