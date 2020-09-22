“Spooktacular Walkthrough” replaces “Boo at the Zoo” this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) In a Facebook post Mesker Park Zoo announced their Spooktacular Walkthrough event. Sponsored by Old National Bank, the event will take place October 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and November 1 at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.
In contrast to Boo at the Zoo, this event will take place during regular zoo hours and is included with a general admission ticket. Instead of various trick-or-treat stops along the way, guests will receive a treat bag at the end of their visit. The zoo will still be decorated for Halloween photo ops, and a costume contest will be held every day of the event.
Reservations are required.
For more information, visit https://www.meskerparkzoo.com/spooktacular-walkthrough/.
(This story was originally published on September 22, 2020)
