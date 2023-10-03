HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Museum is inviting youngsters to participate in their Spooky Streets night on Thursday, October 19. The event is sponsored by the Optimist Club of Jasper.

Museum volunteers have turned Main Street in the museum into a dimly-lit alleyway where costumed kids can walk through, if they dare. Shop owners may poke their heads out as they try to guard their shops. Crafts and activities will be available in the museum’s log house area.

The open house-style event is free and no registration is required. Visitors are asked to make donations to the museum to offset costs. The first 100 kids exiting the lobby will receive goodie bags. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will conclude at 8:00 p.m.