Spooky Tri-State tradition returns to Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s October, the leaves are changing colors, and the weather is starting to feel like fall. In other words, it’s peak Halloween season in the Tri-State.

For over 40 years, the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm has been scaring anyone who dares enter their building but organizers say it’s all for a good reason. Mark Fischer has been with the organization for decades, adding they scare “because we care.” Fischer notes proceeds from the event go towards several organizations and charities, including Special Olympics, Easterseals, and an Alabama-based hospital that researches neurological conditions.

Last year, the Zombie Farm had to change its operation to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, drastically changing its program to solely “no-scare” tours. This year? Fischer says they’re ramping it up- offering both “non-scare” and full-scare tours.

Still, Fischer says they are trying to keep the pandemic in mind as they operate this month. Fischer says they’ve explored limiting groups to five or six people, sanitizing each station once an hour, and letting people wear a mask if they choose to.

The Zombie Farm will operate Thursdays through Sundays through Halloween.