HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police charged a man from Spottsville, Kentucky with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death after an Evansville woman overdosed on fentanyl in October.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Spring Valley Road on October 5 for reports of a woman overdosing. At the scene, police found Kelsie Davis was overdosing at the home, and she was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police spoke to the victim’s boyfriend, Sebastian Cuenca, 19, who said that earlier the same morning, the two had gone to purchase percocet pills that he knew were laced with fentanyl, according to the affidavit. Cuenca told police he was dropped off with a friend while Davis was at the doctor. Cuenca and the friend allegedly purchased pills from a drug dealer they contacted on Snapchat.

Police say they extracted Facebook Messenger conversations from Davis and Cuenca’s phones in which they discussed purchasing drugs, and Cuenca asking Davis to “do some” in a gas station. Police also located several videos taken by Cuenca on Davis’s phone showing her in various stages of overdosing. The videos were timestamped over two-and-a-half hours before Cuenca called 911.

Cuenca was arrested on December 15 and booked into the Vanderburgh County Detention Center. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.