Spotted lanternflies detected in Indiana

(WEHT)– Indiana conservation officers are alerting Hoosiers about an invasive species in the state. DNR has reported signs of spotted lanternflies in Switzerland County, which is near Cincinnati. The planthopper originated in Asia and was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014.

Adults have a very distinct red color on their underwings with spots. The egg masses of this insect look like mud and can spread by vehicles.





Spotted lanternflies feed on plants which makes them too week to survive winter months. DNR is asking all Hoosiers to keep an eye out for these insects and contact the number on your screen if you see them.