Spottsville Bridge traffic reduced to one lane this week

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Beginning Wednesday, July 8, traffic will be reduced down to one lane on the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County. This is the second time this month the bridge has gone down to one-lane traffic.

Temporary traffic signals will be utilized to control alternating one lane traffic across the existing Spottsville Bridge and the work zone. Additionally, the lane width will be reduced to 9 feet.

KY 1078 and KY 2243 will also be closed at their intersections with U.S. 60. Traffic will not be able to access U.S. 60 from KY 1078 or KY 2243. U.S. 60 traffic will not be able to access KY 2243 or KY 1078. There will not be a marked detour for these routes.

This temporary traffic control is being installed so the contractor can address an underground mine shaft void on the west side of the Green River. The contractor should be finished within 2 weeks, but has up to 25 days to complete the work. Traffic loads over 9 feet will not be permitted through the work zone.

Work began on the new bridge back in February. The new bridge will have 12-foot driving lanes and 8-foot shoulders versus 10-foot driving lanes and a narrow shoulder.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

