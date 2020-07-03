Spottsville Bridge will go down to one lane July 8

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Beginning July 8, U.S. 60 will go down to one lane at MP 19.4 on the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County.

Temporary traffic signals will be utilized to control alternating one lane traffic across the existing Spottsville Bridge and the work zone.

KY 1078 (17.5 MP) and KY 2243 (3.0 MP) will be closed at their intersections with U.S. 60. Traffic will not be able to access U.S. 60 from KY 1078 or KY 2243. U.S. 60 traffic will not be able to access KY 2243 or KY 1078. There will not be a marked detour for these routes.

Work is expected to be done in two weeks, but contractors have up to 25 days to complete the work.

(This story was originally published on July 2, 2020)

