Spottsville man arrested for growing marijuana

Spottsville, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for marijuana cultivation on Tuesday afternoon.

56-year-old Robert Sweeney was arrested for growing several marijuana plants in his backyard. The sheriff’s department already had an open investigation on Sweeney for his involvement in an altercation with another man over a suspected marijuana plant theft and an assault with a weapon.

Deputies conducted surveillance on Sweeney’s home at 13304 Highway 1078 North, where they saw multiple plants growing. Seven plants were seized from his backyard.

Sweeney was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center with a $300.00 cash bond.

