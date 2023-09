HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials announced two Daviess County spray parks will remain open due to heat and humidity in the Tri-State.

Kids in Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park will be able to experience the free splash pad any day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.. The spray park will close at the Horse Fork Creek Park on Labor Day as scheduled due to the start of recreational youth soccer.

Questions can be directed to the Parks Office during business hours at 270-685-6142.