OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, has decided to once again partner with Kentucky Legend for the Spring Cleaning Clothing Drive, according to a news release.

The news release states that from April 1 through 29, it is requested that donors bring any gently worn clothing, shoes, or accessories in newborn to adult sizes to the Owensboro Convention Center. Donation boxes will be set up near the front desk inside the lobby, and all donations received will benefit Oasis Women’s Shelter and the Help Office of Owensboro, according to the news release.

“As the days get warmer and we start to clean out our closets, now is the perfect time to think about our local shelters. Kentucky Legend is so thrilled to be able to help facilitate this simple opportunity to give back. These organizations provide so much care for our community throughout the year, and it is our pleasure to strive to fill their closets with essentials,” says Brooklyn Maple, Brand Manager for Specialty Foods Group LLC, makers of Kentucky Legend.



“When we were last able to partner with Kentucky Legend for a clothing drive in 2019 prior to COVID, the generosity shown by the community was tremendous!” said Jeanette Goins, Director of Marketing for the Owensboro Convention Center. “Looking forward to seeing those donation boxes filled up again!”

A donation of five or more items will get people a voucher for 50% off at the Kentucky Legend Café, which is open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for dine-in and carry-out.

