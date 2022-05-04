INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced it will be undergoing spring seal coat operations.

INDOT says that either starting on or around May 9, INDOT maintenance crews will begin to apply seal coat to multiple locations throughout the district. INDOT says this will start on State Road 356 in Pike County from Petersburg to Otwell. INDOT says that depending on weather conditions, work at one location could last for about four days with the entire process scheduled for five to six weeks.

The locations of the 2022 chip seal operations are:

May 9: S.R. 356 From Petersburg to S.R. 257 at Otwell

May 17: SR 54 from S.R. 45 (East Junction) to S.R. 58

May 17: S.R. 54 from S.R. 58 to S.R. 37

May 20: S.R. 45 from U.S. 231 to S.R. 68

June 6: S.R. 67 from S.R. 54 to U.S. 231

INDOT says that Seal Coating, on average, extends the life of pavement by three to five years. For every $1 spent on seal coat, taxpayers save $6-14 in future road rehabilitation and construction costs. Roads are chosen for this process based on surface type, condition and age. Motorists should remember to slow down, increase following distance, obey all work zone signs, and plan for extra time to get to their destination.