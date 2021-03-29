Spring Yard Waste Service to start next month for EWSU customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Spring yard waste service begins next month for Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customers. The service will being on April 5 and continue through April 30. There is no extra charge for the service.

Spring Yard Waste Service is for organic yard waste like grass clippings, hedge and tree trimmings, garden plants and garden trimmings. Materials that can be disposed of with the regular trash or scheduled for heavy trash pickup are not allowed.

Yard waste must be placed next to your City trash and/or yard waste carts. It must be properly contained in plastic bags, tied in bundles or loose in containers. No special bags are required.

More information on the City’s Spring Yard Waste Service is available at ewsu.com.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)