Spudz-N-Stuff announces business for sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After over a decade of serving potatoes to the Tri-State, Spudz-N-Stuff has announced they are up for sale. The business closed their doors and then re-opened them back in August.

“At one time we had 13 locations throughout the tri-state area. This company and brand has a ton of opportunity for growth with either the licensing agreements or to take to a franchise model to go nationwide for the right entrepreneur than wants to do it,” the owner states in a social media post. “This is a turnkey operation and is ready for a new owner to take it to a new level.”

Despite being for sale, the owner adds that their restaurant is still open to the public.