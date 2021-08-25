Spudz-N-Stuff closes its two remaining locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– On Wednesday, Spudz-N-Stuff closed its two stores. One was located on East Boonville-New Harmony Road with the other in Ross Center along Washington Avenue.

The owner took to Facebook thanking everyone who has supported their restaurant over the past 13 years.

This closure comes one week after the owner of Spudz-N-Stuff decided to raise some of their prices while making the menu shorter due to the high prices of meat and produce paired with inflation.

In a Facebook post, Spudz-N-Stuff owner called the price of meat and produce astronomical.

Five months ago, Spudz-N-Stuff owner Jason Dicken said the restaurant dine-in business is still well below pre-pandemic levels. Since the past year has been tough on him and his businesses, he said there have been times he’s cried over the state of things.