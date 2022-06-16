EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Grab a partner, do si do, and swing them round and round because the 71st National Square Dance Convention is kicking off on June 22. The convention will be held at Old National Events Plaza and the DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville from June 22-25.

The convention will begin with a Flash Mob Demo Square Dance at 12 p.m. on June 22 at the Ford Center Plaza. Food trucks and a farmer’s market will be onsite.

A pre-convention Grand Square International Caller School will be held June 19-22 in the Locust meeting rooms at Old National Events Plaza. Live music will be performed nightly starting on June 22 featuring the following artists: Ghost Riders Square Dance Band, Critter Du Jour and Supertrad.

A schedule of events and more information can be found on the convention’s website by clicking here.

This is the fourth time that Indiana has hosted the convention and the first time it will be held in Evansville. The convention will showcase five levels of square dancing:

Social Square Dancing

Mainstream

Plus

Advanced

Challenge

And feature Rounds levels two-six, Contra and Line Dancing.

The River City Riders from Oregon and and the California Heritage Dancers will also provide entertainment. The Riders square dance with steeds made from plastic barrels and the Heritage Dancers bring the history of square dancing through routines and outfits representing different time periods in square dancing history.

The public is invited to attend the convention. Attendees will need to register and sign in to receive a visitor’s ribbon in the Old National Events Plaza.