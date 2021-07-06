SR 57 near Petersburg scheduled to be closed

PIKE CO, Ind (WEHT)– The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing State Road 57, near Petersburg, to replace a drainage culvert. INDOT maintenance crews will be working about a mile east of the junction of S.R. 61.

The construction is expected to last for a day, weather permitting. Crews are planning to start the project in the morning and finish before rush hour traffic in the evening.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 56/61, I-69 and U.S. 50.