SR 66 temporarily shut down in part of Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says State Road 66 between the Rockport Comfort Inn and ADM Grain is shut down due to a crash. Dispatch says one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

While no timetable for reopening the road has been released, drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice and the shut down is expected to take some time. This is a developing story.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: