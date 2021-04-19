St. Joe Avenue near Meier Road in Evansville now closed for a few months

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Due to an ongoing tunnel project, St. Joe near Meier Rd. is now closed, and will be for the next two to three months. Officials say while it may be an inconvenience, in the end, it will allow a long-standing landfill service in Vanderburgh County to continue on for years to come.

County Commissioner Jeff Hatfield said Laubscher Meadows Landfill is looking to move dirt from one side of the road to the other; to do so they are building a tunnel under St. Joe instead of taking the dirt over the county roads.

Officials expect the project to take 120 days, weather permitting.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)