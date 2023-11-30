VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular spot in far northwest Vanderburgh County could soon see new ownership as the St. Joe Inn is up for sale. Matching records from the county assessor to a real estate listing show the St. Joe Inn is available for purchase.

Built as a tavern and hotel, the inn became a popular destination for lunch and dinner. According to the Vanderburgh County Historical Society, the St. Joe Inn has featured several owners over its history, and another one may soon be added to the list.

The real estate listing does not identify the restaurant, but records available by the assessor show descriptions that match with those posted by the property listing, including the size of 5,096 square feet, as well as the construction year of 1888. The sale would include the restaurant, detached garage and rental house with a purchase price of $595,000.

The sale listing says the restaurant is looking for a new owner to carry on the tradition of food service, indicating that even if a sale takes place, the St. Joe Inn will likely remain a community fixture.