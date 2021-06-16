St. John’s Chrysostom closed due to building’s deterioration

SPENCER CO., Ind (WEHT) St. John’s Chrysostom Catholic Church is no longer a place of worship, according to the Diocese of Evansville. The nearly 160 year old church is located in New Boston in Spencer County.

The church has been a place of comfort for people up until spring of 2020. Sharon Heltzel says she’s been attending the church for 60 years. She says an announcement was made last March about eventually closing the church, and it was locked up weeks later.

“I totally understand that there are churches that are being closed, catholic churches. But the way it was handled was not respectful for the parishioners.”

Bishop Joseph Siegel with the Diocese of Evansville signed a decree at the end of last month declaring the church not to be used for divine worship due to the deteriorating building and lack of funds to fix it.