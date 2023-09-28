VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN. (WEHT) – St. Joseph Catholic Church had to endure 90 mph hours winds back in March which took the roof right off the church but after months of construction, the new roof is almost completely finished.

With the church not being able to house church members at this time, service has convened in the church/school gym but in the process of roof construction they have found other details they want to improve as well including re-painting the church and adding new carpet.

“There are a lot of other details,” St. Joseph Catholic Church pastor, Father Gene Schroeder. “It’s one of the things we’ve discovered is, as anybody does, when you repair a church, an old building, all of a sudden you discover things.”

Father Schroeder got the call about what had happened he couldn’t quite believe it until he saw things himself.

“I remember at the time that it happened, I joked with our school principal, he said we might want to call the insurance people because the church has suffered a little damage,” explained Father Schroeder. “When I came out and I said, oh, my goodness, the whole roof is gone.”

He knows many church members are anxious to return inside their church but wants everyone to stay patient. For Father Schroeder he know many others may have had to deal with much worse conditions since the tornado came through the area and says they are blessed the church is still standing.