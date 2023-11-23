VANDERBURGH, IN. (WEHT) – Almost one year ago, St. Joseph Catholic Church had its roof blown off the church due to a tornado that made its way through northern Vanderburgh County but now they have reopened their doors and held their first service since the storm.

“It’s great, we’ve had to kind of live out of suitcases for the last month and set up and tear down and over there and school and so we’re about 90 percent in,” said pastor Gene Schroeder.

Over the last 11 months, service has been held in the school gymnasium which is right behind the church.

“We said we can sit on chairs in the gym,” stated pastor Schroeder. “We could sit on chairs over here, so and people are just really excited.”

Pastor Schroeder says there are still a few things that need to be fixed throughout the church, but understands just how blessed they are.

“There are so many people that are hurting throughout the world,” said pastor Schroeder. “What is my responsibility toward that, and if you have thanksgiving creates that awareness that that’s a good thing.”

The church says many members who have worked so hard to help make this day happen, and they continue to do so.

The church says they still need to install the pews but won’t be able to until all carpet is fully installed. There are also some exterior things they wanted to fix as well but say they are thankful to be where they are today.