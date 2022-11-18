OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A Missouri man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for violating federal child exploitation laws.

According to court documents, Christopher Bertolett, 54, of St. Louis, previously pled guilty to online enticement of a minor, transfer of obscene material to a minor, production of child pornography and interstate travel to engage in illegal sexual activity. In the change of plea hearing, Bertolett admitted that in January 2021 he met a 14-year-old Owensboro girl online and the two communicated until May 2021. During their conversations, court documents say Bertolett discussed sexual activity and sent pictures of his genitalia.

Authorities say on May 9, 2021, Bertolett rented a car and drove from St. Louis to Owensboro to meet with the girl and drive her to a motel where he sexually exploited her. Law enforcement officials arrested Bertolett on May 10, 2021.

In addition to the 30-year prison sentence, Bertolett was ordered to pay the victim $10,000 in restitution. He is also ordered to serve a life term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.