EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – “I see her a lot in the eyes of these patients looking back at me.”

Dr. Leslie Brown is talking about her mother, Karen Pike, who died of breast cancer in 2008.

It was her mother’s 13-year battle with breast cancer that made Leslie Dr. Brown.

“Hearing the words that my mom had cancer, and then hearing that she had a recurrence and over and over again in a total of four or five times, it just solidified what I wanted to do with my life.”

It was back in 1995 that her mother heard her first diagnosis. In 2000, I interviewed Karen for an ABC 25 special report called “Cancer in the New Century.”

I dug out that video to share it with Leslie. It was the first time she head her mom’s voice since she passed.

“My mom was one of the most graceful human beings, one of the most joyful human beings despite everything she went through…she just was an absolute shining light.”

Karen battled her cancer all through Leslie’s childhood. And at a young age, she took on a lot.

“I took over as many little roles as I could to try to help out. I would bring cold rags for her forehead when she was sick, and I was seven.”

Dr. Anthony Stephens was Karen’s oncologist, who clearly made quite an impression.

“I decided at about seven-years-old that one day I wanted to grow up and be like him and join him in his practice.”

And she did. Now an oncologist herself, Dr. Brown is treating cancer patients much like her mother in the same practice with her mother’s doctor. Her desk sits right next to Dr. Stephens. And her mom sits there too in a frame with daisies. A photo taken right before she passed.

“I look at that every single morning, and I remind myself the difference that we have, the opportunity to make in this field.”

“I know she would be very happy and very proud that I am able to use some of this trauma that we had experienced as a family and pass it on in a hopeful way to other people dealing with the same horrible disease. And most importantly, I think she’d be proud that I’m doing it as a mom.”

A mom of a little boy and a little girl. Both with those beautiful dark eyes and golden hair.

“I have dark hair, my husband has dark hair. I don’t know where they came from except for Grandma Karen, and seeing them every single day reminds me that she’s still always watching.”