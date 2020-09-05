Sheriff: One person stabbed multiple times at mobile home park

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff says one person has been stabbed multiple times during a family dispute Saturday afternoon in the East Brook Mobile Home Park.

Chief Deputy Noah Robinson tells Eyewitness News an adult son stabbed his father multiple times inside a mobile home during an argument. The son has been taken into custody.

Deputies say the father was taken to the emergency room where the extent of his injuries is unknown. The sheriff says the father was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Evansville Dispatch confirmed multiple emergency personnel responded to a reported stabbing on the 2400 block of Wild Dunes Dr. just before 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)

