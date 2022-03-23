WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing incident that happened on March 18.

Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 10000 block of Canal Street in Newburgh around 10:30 p.m. . Police say the victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries sustained in the altercation. Detectives identified the suspect as Corey James Fingers and obtained an arrest warrant for him on Saturday.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says Fingers surrendered himself on Wednesday morning on the warrant and is currently charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony, and habitual offender. He is currently being held in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond.