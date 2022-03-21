NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say they identified a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened last week in Newburgh. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it has obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Corey James Fingers.

On Friday, March 18, around 10:32 pm, Warrick County 911 received a call reporting a stabbing in the parking lot at Canal Street, Newburgh. Officials say a witness took the victim to a hospital where they received surgeries for their injuries.

Detectives say they identified Fingers as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him on Saturday. He is currently charged with Aggravated Battery, a level 3 felony, and Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, a level 5 felony.

Law enforcement describes Corey Fingers as a black male, 5’11” tall, 172 lbs., short black hair and brown eyes, with a thin build. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.