Staff shortages push DCPS to call for another “at-home” day

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — DCPS students can expect to stay home an additional day on Wednesday, Jan. 19, school officials say.

The school district made notice to DCPS families of the school closure, calling for the day to full under “DCPS@Home” status.

According to school officials, staffing shortages caused by the absences and COVID-19 quarantining were the reason for the at-home day.

While the school won’t be operating in-class that day, they will be providing free meals for students at eight participating locations.