HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- StageTwo Productions began their run of Clue: the Musical last night and the public is invited to see this fun spin on the classic game and movie.

The show will continue on November 18 with shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and on November 19 with shows at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Performances will be held at 321 N. Congress Avenue in Evansville, and tickets cost $15. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the StageTwo Facebook page.