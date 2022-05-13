EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The country’s largest one-day food drive returns on May 14. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back after a two year hiatus.

The event provides Tri-State residents an easy way to donate to those in need.

“All you have to do is put a bag of non-perishable food by your mailbox and letter carriers will pick it up and it’ll end up back at Tri-State Food Bank,” says Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts. “And we will send it out to our agencies and help people in need.”

Donations will be collected on May 14. All donations will go to local food banks, pantries, shelters and other feeding programs.