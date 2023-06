HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The suspect is in custody according to The Evansville Police Department.

Original:

A standoff is taking place on the 1200 block of Madison Avenue in Evansville.

The Evansville Police Department is on the scene with a K9 unit and two bearcats, one of which is equipped with a battering ram.

The police have currently escorted two people from the building.