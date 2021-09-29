State and school data will determine mask policies in Dubois County schools

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Starting October 4, school officials in Dubois County will use state and school data to determine their mask and contact tracing policies.

If fewer than four percent of people in a school test positive, masks will not be required in the classroom. Jasper High School principal Geoff Mauck says the new plan will help them keep kids as safe as they can be.

Officials from Southwest Dubois County School Corporation say students exposed to COVID-19 and identified as a close contact will be required to comply with quarantine time periods and may return after 11 days or after eight days with a negative COVID test given after day five. Students may continue to learn virtually during this time. Exceptions to quarantine include proof of vaccination or proof of COVID within the last 90 days.

Southwest Dubois County School Corporation released the following chart for determining protocols: