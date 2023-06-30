HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials from State Farm say they have received more than 2,925 home and auto claims from June 25 to June 30, and they are expecting many more claims as tree debris is removed and damage is assessed and reported. As Hoosiers remove debris from their property, State Farm is offering some tips.

When hiring a tree removal company, you should make sure they are licensed and bonded. They also say you should make sure tarping is included in their work so that once a tree is removed from a structure, additional damage does not occur through an open or exposed roof. And before signing any contracts, you should speak with your insurance agent for guidance following a loss.

Officials from State Farm also offered the following tips to prepare for future storms: