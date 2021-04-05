State mask mandate dropping to mask advisory

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana’s mask mandate ends Tuesday, leaving mask requirements up to local governments and businesses. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he will follow Governor Holcomb’s guidance to make the mandate an advisory.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is also providing guidance and assistance in regards to safety and mitigation procedures. VCHD recommends that everyone continue to wear a mask, social distance, and wash their hands often to keep everyone as safe as possible.

The Governor’s executive order recommends businesses, in person dining facilities/restaurants/bars, and all entities covered in previous orders continue to have safety plans in place to protect their employees and customers. VCHD will work with all local businesses to provide guidance and information as needed, but the VCHD does not have any authority to require any of the safety protocols at this time.

The VCHD will continue to work with local health officials and government leaders to recommend necessary protocols as the next few weeks and months pass.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)