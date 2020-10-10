State: More than 100 active COVID-19 cases in Henderson long term care facility

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Kentucky state long term care facility dashboard shows Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility in Henderson has 7 more residents and 3 more staff testing positive for COVID-19.

In total, 56 residents and 56 staff members have active cases in the facility.

10 residents have died since the virus outbreak began.

We have reached out to Redbanks but have not heard back.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)

