State of emergency lifted in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly and Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson have officially lifted the state of emergency in the city and county.

The declaration was made on April 10 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

