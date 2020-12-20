State Police: One dead in Oakland City shooting

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakland City.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Todd Ringle said authorities were called to the 400 block of South Walnut St. just after 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

State police say one person has died. The Gibson County Coroner arrived on the scene just after 7:30 p.m.

Troopers say one person is in custody and currently being interviewed. Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)