State Police: One dead in Oakland City shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakland City.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Todd Ringle said authorities were called to the 400 block of South Walnut St. just after 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

State police say one person has died. The Gibson County Coroner arrived on the scene just after 7:30 p.m.

Troopers say one person is in custody and currently being interviewed. Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and will bring you updates as they are available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories