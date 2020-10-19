State reports 46 COVID-19 cases at Good Samaritan home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Another Tri-State long term care facility is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

The Good Samaritan home in Evansville has 46 COVID-19 cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state reports 19 are staff and 27 are residents.

The state also reports there have been deaths at the facility linked to COVID-19, but did not give an exact number.

The Good Samaritan Home told Eyewitness News they have no comment at this time.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)