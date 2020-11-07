State reports more than 20 new COVID-19 cases at Dawson Springs facility

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) According to Kentucky’s Long-Term Care Facility Dashboard, as of Saturday Tradewater Pointe in Dawson Springs has 18 new resident cases of COVID-19. The facility has a total of 33 active cases at this time.
There are currently 14 active staff cases with five of those being newly reported Saturday. The facility has not reported any deaths.
(This story was originally published on November 7, 2020)
