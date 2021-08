INDIANA (WEHT) – Children who break the law and get in trouble with the state of Indiana may experience very different punishment depending on where they live.

That lack of consistency is one reason behind a new Juvenile Justice Reform Task Force beginning work in Indiana. The task force is being co-chaired by State Representative Wendy McNamara who represents part of Vanderburgh and Posey counties.

State Rep. McNamara joined Eyewitness News to discuss the task force.