POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced traffic restrictions for the Wabash River bridge on State Road 62 in Posey County.

INDOT says starting on or around June 14, traffic restrictions will be put in place on SR 62 crossing the Wabash River. These restrictions will be put in place on eastbound traffic first. Westbound traffic will be restricted following eastbound. Restrictions will allow for crews to perform a bridge inspection. A traffic flagman will be used for traffic restrictions.

People in Southwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via Facebook, Twitter, TrafficWise, or the mobile app through Google Play or the iTunes App Store.