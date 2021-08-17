State Road 64 in Francisco closed for the next year for repairs

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – State Road 64 in Francisco is now closed for repairs that are expected to last until next year.

State highway crews are repairing the road along with the curbs and sidewalks. Local traffic can make it into town by going around barricades, but can’t travel east and west in front of the school building. Semis will have to use I-69 to State Road 168 to get on to US-41.

The entire project is scheduled to last until late summer of 2022. During the winter months, the road will be open. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.